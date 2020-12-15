Global  
 

Cruise industry shutdown has cost billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of jobs, CLIA says

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
An analysis from the Cruise Lines International Association estimates that the U.S. economy is missing out on more than $1 billion in spending each month that cruises remain canceled. By the end of 2020, about $14.1 billion in direct expenditures and $32.7 billion in total expenditures created by the cruise industry will have been lost due to the suspension of voyages. By March 2021, the one-year anniversary of the countrywide suspension, the losses will surpass $17 billion and $39 billion, respectively,…
