Cruise industry shutdown has cost billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of jobs, CLIA says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading



Airbnb Tops $100 Billion , on First Day of Trading. Airbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company. This was 115 percent higher than the $68 share price of its initial.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 5 days ago Bipartisan Lawmakers Unveil $900 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package



Bipartisan Lawmakers Unveil $900 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package . The new proposal was introduced on Dec. 1 after months of congressional idleness. . It consists of nearly $908 billion and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO



Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Cruise industry's Covid shutdown costs billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of jobs, CLIA says In Texas, the cruise industry is powered by the Port of Galveston, the country's fourth-busiest cruise port, per the CLIA. Total embarkations in Galveston...

bizjournals 2 days ago



