Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FCA fines Barclays £26 million over treatment of customers in financial difficulty

Finextra Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Barclays Bank UK PLC, Barclays Bank PLC and Clydesdale Financial Services Limited (Barclays) £26 million for failures in relation to their treatment of consumer credit customers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pandemic encourages Gen Z and millennials to reevaluate their finances [Video]

Pandemic encourages Gen Z and millennials to reevaluate their finances

Seven in 10 (70%) millennials and Gen Zers say COVID-19, specifically, made them realize they needed to reset and reevaluate how they handle their money, according to new research.The new study asked..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Barclays fined £26m over poor treatment of customers in financial difficulty

 Barclays has been fined £26 million after its poor treatment of some consumer credit customers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties...
Belfast Telegraph