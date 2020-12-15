FCA fines Barclays £26 million over treatment of customers in financial difficulty
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Barclays Bank UK PLC, Barclays Bank PLC and Clydesdale Financial Services Limited (Barclays) £26 million for failures in relation to their treatment of consumer credit customers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties.
