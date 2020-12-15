Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lyft Seeks High Priority Status For Drivers For Covid-19 Vaccine

RTTNews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ride-hailing company Lyft urged governors and local policymakers to give high priority status to drivers in the early phases of Covid-19 vaccine distribution, considering them as non-health essential workers. The appeal comes as the U.S. started distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to front-line healthcare workers and nursing home staffs Monday following approvals by the drug regulat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Teachers seek priority vaccine status

Teachers seek priority vaccine status 00:53

 Florida Teachers Unions wants teachers to take priority in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution

On Monday, Philadelphia received its first doses of the vaccine.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:30Published
The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out [Video]

The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Rolled Out

On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participant shares experience [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participant shares experience

The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Kansas City metro -- and across the country -- on Monday. It was a day many deemed historic, and one that would not have been possible..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:04Published