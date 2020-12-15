Lyft Seeks High Priority Status For Drivers For Covid-19 Vaccine
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Ride-hailing company Lyft urged governors and local policymakers to give high priority status to drivers in the early phases of Covid-19 vaccine distribution, considering them as non-health essential workers. The appeal comes as the U.S. started distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to front-line healthcare workers and nursing home staffs Monday following approvals by the drug regulat.
