New EMA director Emer Cooke: 'Safety and quality' of COVID-19 vaccine is my top priority



Emer Cooke, who has taken up the role as the new director of the European Medicines Agency, is heading the body whose top priority is approving a coronavirus vaccine. It's a heavy responsibility. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago

Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins Crucial Vote



The covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is one big step closer to the public. A group of outside experts assembled by the FDA largely voted to recommend the vaccine. The vaccine was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago