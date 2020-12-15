Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony's PlayStation 5 remains hard to find, but Best Buy is adding more stock today - here are the latest details on how to buy the next-gen console

Business Insider Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Sony PlayStation 5 is now available. Inventory is low, but Best Buy and other retailers are refreshing PS5 stock before the end of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Frenzies, Stores Welcomed Customers Under Safety Protocols

CBS4's Joan Murray shares the latest details on how Black Friday 2020 was unlike one before.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:46Published
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday [Video]

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday . PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year. These retailers intend to restock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy [Video]

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy

Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published