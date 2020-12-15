Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most-watched stock index in the world - here's how it works and why it's so influential

Business Insider Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the oldest stock market indexes. Its 30 holdings are a bellwether for both equities and the economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Analyst Moves: UNH [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: UNH

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, UnitedHealth Group is the #5 analyst pick. UnitedHealth..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus [Video]

Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus

On Monday, US stocks rallied as investors bet on the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus progress to lift the economy. According to Business Insider, a bipartisan $908 billion..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #8 analyst pick. Apple Inc also comes in..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:14Published