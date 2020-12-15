The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most-watched stock index in the world - here's how it works and why it's so influential Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the oldest stock market indexes. Its 30 holdings are a bellwether for both equities and the economy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dow Analyst Moves: UNH



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, UnitedHealth Group is the #5 analyst pick. UnitedHealth.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 11 hours ago Dow Up Over 200 Points On Anticipation Of Stimulus



On Monday, US stocks rallied as investors bet on the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus progress to lift the economy. According to Business Insider, a bipartisan $908 billion.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Apple is the #8 analyst pick. Apple Inc also comes in.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

