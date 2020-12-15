Vuzix says Plug Power has successfully used its AR M400 Smart Glasses for remote training and onboarding
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) announced that Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions, has successfully utilized Vuzix’s AR M400 Smart Glasses for its remote training and onboarding program. Vuzix said its AR support program not only enabled Plug Power’s technicians to capture and review on-the-job processes hands-free with a trainer remotely, but also replaced the need for more expensive in-person training events and gatherings, all within a matter of weeks. “Plug Power is another great example of how companies are turning to Vuzix Smart Glasses to deliver cost- effective solutions and alternatives to in-person gatherings to deliver ongoing training and remote support for field technicians,” said Vuzix CEO Paul Travers said in a statement. READ: VUZIX Corp helping CH Four Biogas to scale North American operations and reduce carbon emissions with Smart Glasses roll-out Plug Power Vice President of Service Chris Suriano also weighed in, stating: “We turned to Vuzix and Ubimax soon after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived to help solve operational challenges related to onboarding and training our technicians. We look forward to expanding the use of AR smart glasses for the long-term to support more extensive use cases.” Vuzix’s AR support program provided Plug Power technicians with a kit consisting of Vuzix Smart Glasses preloaded with Ubimax Frontline software. Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies for the consumer and enterprise markets, with products that include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The company reported recently that Pixee Medical, a France-based medical company, has placed follow-on M400 Smart Glasses orders to support the commercialization and rollout of the Pixee Medical augmented reality navigation system across Europe. In recent months, Vuzix has rapidly emerged as a go-to provider of smart glasses-based solutions to support the healthcare industry in a variety of capacities. As a result, the company said the healthcare sector has been an important growth contributor and it expects this trend to continue into the foreseeable future. Shares of Vuzix climbed 15% to $5.46 following the announcement. Contact Sean at [email protected]
