The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

2. Honest Thief

3. Elf (2003)

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Ava (2020)

6. Love and Monsters

7. Fatman

8. Love Actually

9. Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

10. The Polar Express

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Phenomenon

3. Black Bear

4. Wind River (2017)

5. A Rainy Day in New York

6. After We Collided

7. Ip Man: Kung Fu Master

8. Then Came You

9. Bone Tomahawk

10. Made In Italy
