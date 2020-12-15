Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo signs 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's two-time Most Valuable Player, has signed a five-year extension deal with the team, he announced via Twitter Tuesday.
