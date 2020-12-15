Why startup founders and industry leaders are optimistic about the future of health tech in Richmond
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Has there ever been a year when we talked more about health? Against the backdrop of the first Covid-19 vaccinations and still rising case counts, Richmond Inno hosted a virtual panel exploring the future of health tech, a hot topic in recent years but especially in 2020. State of Innovation: Future of Health Tech was moderated by Richmond Inno’s Elise Franco and featured Erin Powell, executive director of Lighthouse Labs; Nicky Monk, director of VCU Ventures; and Lennox McNeary,…