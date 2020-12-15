Global  
 

Why startup founders and industry leaders are optimistic about the future of health tech in Richmond

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Has there ever been a year when we talked more about health?  Against the backdrop of the first Covid-19 vaccinations and still rising case counts, Richmond Inno hosted a virtual panel exploring the future of health tech, a hot topic in recent years but especially in 2020.   State of Innovation: Future of Health Tech was moderated by Richmond Inno’s Elise Franco and featured Erin Powell, executive director of Lighthouse Labs; Nicky Monk, director of VCU Ventures; and Lennox McNeary,…
 The Metro Public Health Board voted to name a new Interim Chief Medical Director and Interim Administrative Director.

