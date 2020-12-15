Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Milwaukee Auto Show moved to Wisconsin State Fair Park in May 2021

bizjournals Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Automobile Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee will move its annual Milwaukee International Truck and Car Show to May 5-9, 2021, at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The event is normally held in February at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring [Video]

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents [Video]

Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents

Milwaukee is one of the best cities for food! We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike. Milwaukee Food and City toursTours..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:13Published
Nice weekend weather brings people outside for fun and dining [Video]

Nice weekend weather brings people outside for fun and dining

With unusually high temperatures this weekend in Milwaukee, area residents got outside to enjoy a variety of activities as well as some patio dining.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:41Published