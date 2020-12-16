Trace Brewing poised to open new craft brewery in Bloomfield offering pick up during pandemic restrictions
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Even with Pennsylvania in an end-of-the-year pandemic lockdown and with a winter storm on the way, David Kushner still has waited long enough to debut his Trace Brewing in Bloomfield. After recently getting the final permits needed to open, Kushner has scheduled the opening of Trace Brewing for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Trace will be selling a selection of five different brews in 16-ounce four-packs of cans on a to-go basis to meet state Covid requirements. Noting all the challenges to get to…