Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon launches 26 solar and wind projects, becoming the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy

bizjournals Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Amazon says it just became the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. The company says it just launched 26 new “utility-scale” wind and solar energy projects, bringing its total investment in renewable energy projects to 35. That’s the largest renewable energy investment by a corporation in a single year, Amazon said.  The company now operates a total of 127 solar and wind projects, Amazon said in a blog post. Among those projects are 68 solar rooftops on fulfillment and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: World's Largest Iceberg Set to Collide With South Atlantic Island

World's Largest Iceberg Set to Collide With South Atlantic Island 01:51

 SOUTH GEORGIA — The world's biggest iceberg is headed straight toward an island in the South Atlantic and has the potential to cause significant damage to wildlife should it become grounded nearby. Based on currents and weather conditions, Iceberg A68a — which is roughly the size of Delaware...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Rejected Shark Tank Products That Succeeded On Amazon [Video]

Top 10 Rejected Shark Tank Products That Succeeded On Amazon

The Sharks dropped the ball on these ideas. For this list, we’ll be looking at items that were rejected by the investors on “Shark Tank,” but have become popular through Amazon.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:00Published
Invasion of privacy? Amazon's new 'Sidewalk' feature sparking concerns [Video]

Invasion of privacy? Amazon's new 'Sidewalk' feature sparking concerns

Amazon's new feature, 'Sidewalk,' is raising privacy concerns. Though, it’s actually designed to give homeowners peace of mind.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:17Published
Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz [Video]

Retailers Are The New Media Giants: Furious’ Swartz

Until now, the prospect of retailers using data to follow a customer in and out of store, ultimately aiming to attribute an end purchase back to an ad exposure, was a lofty goal - but rather complex to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon Becomes The Largest Corporate Buyer Of Renewable Energy

 Amazon has announced 26 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, making it the largest-ever corporate purchaser of renewable energy. The company has now...
OilPrice.com