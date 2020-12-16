Amazon launches 26 solar and wind projects, becoming the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Amazon says it just became the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. The company says it just launched 26 new “utility-scale” wind and solar energy projects, bringing its total investment in renewable energy projects to 35. That’s the largest renewable energy investment by a corporation in a single year, Amazon said. The company now operates a total of 127 solar and wind projects, Amazon said in a blog post. Among those projects are 68 solar rooftops on fulfillment and…
