Emyria set to accelerate first two drug development programs with $1.2 million strategic placement
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has completed an oversubscribed $1.2 million placement to new strategic investors with the aim to accelerate the company's drug development programs.
A total of 14.12 million new ordinary shares will be issued at 8.5 cents per share with a 1 for 3 free attaching unlisted option exercisable at 20 cents expiring two years from the date of issue.
The placement is cornerstoned by the lead manager Sixty Two Capital, which contributed $500,000 of the $1.2 million raised.*"Accelerating drug development"*
The investment increases the company's cash position to around $5 million.
Emyria managing director Dr Michael Winlo said: "We're very pleased with the significant interest we received in this placement, largely supported by new shareholders who share our vision for the unique opportunities ahead as we launch independent drug development programs backed by deep analysis and discoveries made from within our own real-world evidence and clinical data.
"It is pleasing to see this vision shared by our new shareholders who have a long-term view of Emyria's value proposition.
"We now have a strengthened register, wider representation and a strong balance sheet which will help accelerate our first two, data-backed drug development programs focussed on obtaining TGA registration."
