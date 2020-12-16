Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 9th day – Check fuel prices in metro cities on December 16, 2020

Florida Gas Prices Plunge To 4-Month Lows; More Discounts Expected Florida gas prices sank to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and it..

Fuel price in Bhubaneswar witnesses hike Amidst the perpetual rise and fall, the rates of fuel prices went up. The petrol is being sold at Rs 81.84 per litre and diesel at Rs 76.98 per litre in Bhubaneswar on November 20. Rate of petrol rose..

Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 3rd day after 6 day hike – Check fuel prices in metro cities on December 10, 2020 Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on December 10.

Zee News 6 days ago





Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 4th day after 6 day hike – Check fuel prices in metro cities on December 11, 2020 Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on December 11.

Zee News 5 days ago



