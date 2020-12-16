Building a more equitable region for minority-owned businesses: An executive discussion Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The pandemic has laid bare the inequities between Black and white Americans, and the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests have heightened the urgency of the matter. Even before Covid-19 hit, Black people had disproportionately smaller amounts of capital and wealth than whites. For example, while the median wealth for white families is $171,000, Black families’ median wealth is one-tenth of that, $17,000, according to a Federal Reserve study analyzing 2016 data. And since… 👓 View full article

