Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is recalling around 1.4 million vehicles in the United States for issues related to software trouble and faulty drive shafts, reports said. Worldwide, the Japanese automaker's recall includes 1.79 million vehicles. The vehicles are called back in four separate campaigns. Majority of the cars recalled are Honda Accord sedans, which were manufactured between 2018 and 2020.