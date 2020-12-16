Five things you need to know today, and pandemic pets

Wanderlust Woes: How the desire to travel is affecting Americans in lockdown



Even the TSA is more popular than quarantine, according to new research. Sixty-three percent of Americans would rather spend three hours every day in a TSA security line than be stuck indoors for.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago

Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays



Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 days ago