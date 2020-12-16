Global  
 

US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury labeled Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators on Wednesday and added three new names, including Thailand, to a watch list of countries it suspects of taking measures to devalue their currencies against the dollar.
