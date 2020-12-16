Global  
 

United Airlines To Support CDC's Efforts To Curb Covid-19 Spread

RTTNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
United Airlines said it will work on a contact tracing program to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC's efforts to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and around the world. United will collect detailed customer contact information for all international and domestic flights.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Colorado Family Asked To Leave Plane After Toddler Refuses To Wear Mask

Colorado Family Asked To Leave Plane After Toddler Refuses To Wear Mask 00:44

 A Breckenridge couple and their child were escorted off a United Airlines flight from Denver to Newark, New Jersey on Friday. The child is 2 years old and did not want to wear a face mask. Katie Johnston reports.

