United Airlines To Support CDC's Efforts To Curb Covid-19 Spread
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
United Airlines said it will work on a contact tracing program to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC's efforts to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and around the world. United will collect detailed customer contact information for all international and domestic flights.
