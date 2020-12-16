Five Things for Wednesday, including a Portland landmark takes a break
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Good morning. Here are Wednesday's Five Things. Hoping to get back to the office in 2021? It might not be the same office. We had a pair of stories Tuesday about the transformation of the workplace, post-pandemic. Tech reporter Malia Spencer spoke with Expensify CEO David Barrett about his vision for the future of the company's Portland headquarters. And real estate reporter Jonathan Bach expanded on the topic. OHSU plans to administer its first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine today, but the pandemic…