Partners Life buys BNZ's life insurance business for $290m
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Kiwi life insurer Partners Life has bought the life insurance business of the Bank of New Zealand in a deal worth $290 million.The deal, which would see Partners Life become the second largest player in the New Zealand market, is...
Kiwi life insurer Partners Life has bought the life insurance business of the Bank of New Zealand in a deal worth $290 million.The deal, which would see Partners Life become the second largest player in the New Zealand market, is...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources