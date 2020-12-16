Global  
 

Partners Life buys BNZ's life insurance business for $290m

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Partners Life buys BNZ's life insurance business for $290mKiwi life insurer Partners Life has bought the life insurance business of the Bank of New Zealand in a deal worth $290 million.The deal, which would see Partners Life become the second largest player in the New Zealand market, is...
