Lithium Australia’s subsidiary Envirostream Australia completes harvest of micronutrient field trial

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (FRA:3MW) 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has completed field activities associated with the testing of zinc and manganese - derived from its recycling of alkaline batteries - as a source of fertiliser micronutrients. The field trial harvest was completed on December 14, 2020, at the field trial site in West Tambellup, Western Australia. Yield, grain and overall statistical analysis to assess the performance of the zinc and manganese micronutrients from the field trial is expected to be undertaken progressively and completed in the first quarter of 2021. Significant environmental benefits LIT managing director Adrian Griffin said: "The use of manganese and zinc, recovered from single-use alkaline batteries, provides significant environmental benefits. "Lithium Australia and its subsidiaries are committed to providing the battery industry with sustainable outcomes and ensuring as many spent batteries as possible are recycled rather than ending their life-cycle in landfill." Circular battery industry The disposal of spent batteries is a rapidly escalating global problem and the successful application of using manganese and zinc derived from spent alkaline batteries, provide a great environmental solution and beneficial outcome. It provides a far superior environmental alternative to sending spent batteries to landfills. Lithium Australia aims to ensure an ethical and sustainable supply of energy metals to the battery industry (enhancing energy security in the process) by creating a circular battery economy. While rationalising its portfolio of lithium projects/alliances, the company continues with R&D on its proprietary extraction processes for the conversion of all lithium silicates, including mine waste, and of unused fines from spodumene processing, to lithium chemicals. From those chemicals, Lithium Australia plans to produce advanced components for the battery industry globally, and for stationary energy storage systems within Australia. The company seeks to vertically integrate lithium extraction, processing and recycling.