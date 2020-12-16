Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lithium Australia’s subsidiary Envirostream Australia completes harvest of micronutrient field trial

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (FRA:3MW) 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has completed field activities associated with the testing of zinc and manganese - derived from its recycling of alkaline batteries - as a source of fertiliser micronutrients.  The field trial harvest was completed on December 14, 2020, at the field trial site in West Tambellup, Western Australia.  Yield, grain and overall statistical analysis to assess the performance of the zinc and manganese micronutrients from the field trial is expected to be undertaken progressively and completed in the first quarter of 2021. Significant environmental benefits LIT managing director Adrian Griffin said: "The use of manganese and zinc, recovered from single-use alkaline batteries, provides significant environmental benefits. "Lithium Australia and its subsidiaries are committed to providing the battery industry with sustainable outcomes and ensuring as many spent batteries as possible are recycled rather than ending their life-cycle in landfill." Circular battery industry The disposal of spent batteries is a rapidly escalating global problem and the successful application of using manganese and zinc derived from spent alkaline batteries, provide a great environmental solution and beneficial outcome. It provides a far superior environmental alternative to sending spent batteries to landfills. Lithium Australia aims to ensure an ethical and sustainable supply of energy metals to the battery industry (enhancing energy security in the process) by creating a circular battery economy. While rationalising its portfolio of lithium projects/alliances, the company continues with R&D on its proprietary extraction processes for the conversion of all lithium silicates, including mine waste, and of unused fines from spodumene processing, to lithium chemicals. From those chemicals, Lithium Australia plans to produce advanced components for the battery industry globally, and for stationary energy storage systems within Australia. The company seeks to vertically integrate lithium extraction, processing and recycling.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Australia to launch WTO appeal over China’s barley tariffs

Australia to launch WTO appeal over China’s barley tariffs 02:06

 China imposed punitive duties totalling 80.5 percent on Australian barley in May as bilateral relations deteriorated.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms [Video]

Beachgoers enjoy sea foam after Australia hit with heavy storms

Beaches across Queensland, Australia, have been engulfed in cloud-like sea foam in the wake of stormy weather on Monday (December 14).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
‘Lose-lose’: Australia slams reported China coal import curbs [Video]

‘Lose-lose’: Australia slams reported China coal import curbs

Chinese media say top economic planner has approved coal imports without restrictions except for those from Australia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Historic coastal flooding comes exactly one year after devastating bushfires in Australia [Video]

Historic coastal flooding comes exactly one year after devastating bushfires in Australia

The northern end of Bribie Island, Queensland, was hit by coastal flooding on Monday (December 14). Drone footage shows the swells breaking through the sand dunes on the northern end of the island.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published