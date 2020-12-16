DISH, Brinker fall; GoDaddy, Tilray rise Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:



AutoZone, up $11.13 at $1,190.50



The auto parts and products retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $1.5 billion.



DISH Network, down $4.17 at $31.51



The satellite television provider announced a $2 billion debt offering, partly to help fund the building of its 5G network.



GoDaddy, up $2.16 at $88.00



The cloud-based technology products developer is buying payments company Poynt.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, up $1.56 at $80.73



The retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $100 million.



Tilray, up $1.46 at $9.33



Aphria is buying the fellow cannabis company.



American Outdoor Brands, up $1.75 at $17.59



The outdoor products and accessories company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.



Brinker International, down 80 cents at $54.35



The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy withdrew its forecasts for its fiscal second quarter.



Luminar Technologies, up $1.83 at $24.70



The automotive software and technology company will provide its technology to Intel's Mobileye for autonomous vehicles. 👓 View full article

