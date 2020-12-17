How Filter Coffee Parlor started doing more with less Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

James Little and Jill Marlar are owners of Filter Coffee Parlor, which had been open a little more than a year when Covid-19 struck. Nine months into the pandemic, the team spoke with the BBJ about the trials and triumphs of the past nine months – and the lessons they've learned. Little: We saw the dip in March into April, then little by little, we started seeing where we were now to where we were last year … we were surpassing what we did the previous year with smaller staff, with a smaller… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

