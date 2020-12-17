Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 Tyson pork plant managers accused of betting on how many workers would contract COVID-19 have been fired

Business Insider Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
"Now that the investigation has concluded, we are taking action based on the findings," Tyson Foods President & CEO Dean Banks said in a statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet Money on How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19 at Pork Pl [Video]

Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet Money on How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19 at Pork Pl

Tyson Foods Managers Allegedly Bet Money on How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19 at Pork Plant

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Tyson Foods Fires 7 Plant Managers Over Betting Ring On Workers Getting COVID-19

 More than 1,000 employees at the pork plant in Iowa have gotten sick from the virus, and at least six have died. The company launched an independent...
NPR

Tyson fires seven managers at Iowa pork plant tied to 'betting pool' of how many employees would get COVID-19

 The company said the action came after the conclusion of an investigation it hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct.  
USATODAY.com