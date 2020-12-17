Snow days, virtual opera: The office holiday party goes on Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — An online murder mystery. Law-themed opera arias. A snowman-building competition.



With dancing, drinking and fancy dinners a no-go because of virus concerns, companies are getting creative about their holiday office parties this year. The challenge is how to organize a virtual celebration that doesn't feel like yet another Zoom meeting.



Many are forgoing parties altogether and instead giving employees gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities of their choice. Just 23% of companies were planning celebrations, down from 76% last year, in a survey of 189 companies by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Nearly three-quarters of parties this year will be virtual.



The companies going ahead found their pandemic-weary employees want some kind of bash to break up the anxiety and isolation permeating the holidays.



“People are itching to see each other in person, but I also don’t feel totally comfortable holding a typical dinner and open bar,” said John Ross, president of Test Prep Insight, a small online education company with 10 employees based in Sacramento, California. ”And I know some Zoom-style virtual party just won’t cut it.”



He landed on the idea of a snow day at a resort near Lake Tahoe, with sledding, snowshoeing and a snowman-building competition. There will be a catered lunch, but no alcohol. Oh, and no plus-ones.



Still, “people are thrilled it’s back on,” Ross said.



Demand has been high for off-the-wall virtual parties, said Jonathan Como, founder of Offsyte, a marketplace for corporate team events, which has organized online holiday events for companies including health insurance giant Blue Shield, the ride-hailing company Lyft, and the dating app Tinder.



Most popular are celebrations that...

