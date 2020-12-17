Wondering who at your company should get the Covid vaccine first? This Johns Hopkins tool can help.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources VP Pence To Be Vaccinated Friday, As FDA Prepares To Approve Moderna Vaccine



According to Johns Hopkins, 3,656 Americans died from the coronavirus yesterday. That pushes the total number to more than 310-thousand. But there was some good news yesterday…a second vaccine is on.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:15 Published 12 minutes ago COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kern County



It's official: after months of waiting, Kern Medical became the first hospital in the county to administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Dr. Arash Heidari, an infectious disease specialist,.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:56 Published 11 hours ago Dallas-area children's hospital receives first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine



Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, received their first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on the morning of December 17. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 11 hours ago

Related news from verified sources The COVID Vaccine A new coronavirus vaccine is injecting hope for an end to the deadly pandemic. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren looks at who gets the first doses, when will...

VOA News 2 days ago



