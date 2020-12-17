Global  
 

Wondering who at your company should get the Covid vaccine first? This Johns Hopkins tool can help.

bizjournals Thursday, 17 December 2020
The first batches of the Covid-19 vaccine have landed. Early available doses are limited and experts expect it will be that way for many more months. So the question is: Who gets them first? Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health have developed an online tool that can help — a calculator that estimates individual and community-level mortality risk, or risk of dying, from Covid-19. The tool determines the mortality risk of individuals who are currently uninfected,…
