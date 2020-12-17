Global  
 

NSE urges NOW's trading members to migrate

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 December 2020
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday asked the trading members using NOW platform to migrate to alternate trading platforms by December 27. The NOW platform -- a shared CTCL (computer to computer link) facility -- would be shut down from December 28.
