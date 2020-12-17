NSE urges NOW's trading members to migrate
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday asked the trading members using NOW platform to migrate to alternate trading platforms by December 27. The NOW platform -- a shared CTCL (computer to computer link) facility -- would be shut down from December 28.
