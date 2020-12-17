Minnesota moves to suspend licenses for bars flouting Covid-19 restrictions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 10 New Jersey Bars, Restaurants Accused Of Violating COVID Restrictions



Ten New Jersey bars and restaurants could soon have their liquor licenses suspended. They're accused of violating coronavirus restrictions. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:19 Published 2 weeks ago CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Nov. 19, 2020



Good morning, it’s time for CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update! Today, we’re talking about the new COVID-19 restrictions beginning at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Gyms will close, youth sports will be paused.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 09:24 Published on November 20, 2020 Gov. Walz To Close Gyms, Restaurants/Bars To Go Take-Out Only, And Youth Sports Will Pause This Weekend



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce that, starting Friday, gyms will have to close and that restaurants and bars will have to go to take-out only. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published on November 18, 2020