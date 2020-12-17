Minnesota moves to suspend licenses for bars flouting Covid-19 restrictions
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () After announcing an extension of a ban on indoor dining for bars and restaurants to slow the spread of Covid-19, the state of Minnesota on Wednesday said it was stepping up enforcement of small businesses that were openly violating the rule.
