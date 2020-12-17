Global  
 

BoE Maintains Status Quo Ahead Of Final Brexit Trade Deal Talk

RTTNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
At the last scheduled meeting for this year, policymakers of the Bank of England unanimously decided to retain the record low UK interest rate and quantitative easing amid the uncertainty over the post-Brexit trade deal. The nine-member monetary policy committee headed by Governor Andrew Bailey voted to hold the interest rate at 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion.
