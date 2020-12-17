Global  
 

FDA Says Extra Doses In Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Can Be Used

RTTNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Food and Drug Administration has advised that the extra doses found to be available in some Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials can be used, politico reported. The full use of available vaccine doses may boost the country's vaccine supply by up to 40 percent. Each Pfizer vaccine vial is supposed to contain five doses after dilution, while politico reported that pharmacists have found that..
