Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Panel Weighs Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration who voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use a week ago convene again to consider the Moderna vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday

FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday 02:19

 FDA panel to discuss Moderna vaccine Thursday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects [Video]

North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects

North Texas Hospitals Administer COVID-19 Vaccine, Monitor Patients For Side Effects

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:27Published
Health Headlines - 12-16-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-16-20

In today's health headlines we talk about some of the COVID-19 vaccines that are now being given to frontline medical workers. Other vaccines are almost ready for release as well as an FDA panel will..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:04Published
COVID Vaccine FAQs: What Happens If You Don't Get The Second Dose? Could There Be A Spike In False Positive Tests? [Video]

COVID Vaccine FAQs: What Happens If You Don't Get The Second Dose? Could There Be A Spike In False Positive Tests?

The first two coronavirus vaccines, Pfizer and likely Moderna later this week, both require two shots, either 21 days apart for Pfizer's or 28 days for Moderna's. Dr. Max Gomez answers your frequently..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)...
HNGN

Coronavirus live news: American FDA panel approves Pfizer vaccine as Biden advisor warns 'no Christmas parties'

 Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved by US panel; Israel abandons Covid-19 curfew plan ahead of Hanukkah; London has highest Covid-19...
Upworthy Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Dusty Baker relieved Black doctors among those approving COVID-19 vaccine: 'He urged Black Americans to use it'

 The Houston Astros manager says having Black doctors on the FDA panel that authorized use of the COVID-19 vaccine makes a significant difference.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax