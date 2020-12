You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delta Is Teaming Up With the CDC for Contact Tracing on International Flights



Beginning Dec. 15, Delta will ask passengers flying to the U.S. from abroad to provide their contact information. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources United Airlines To Support CDC's Efforts To Curb Covid-19 Spread United Airlines said it will work on a contact tracing program to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC's efforts to lessen the spread of...

RTTNews 23 hours ago