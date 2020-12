Exclusive: British Airways comms director to depart amid major changes at airline Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British Airways’ comms and sustainability director is to leave the airline after three years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Major airlines face up to likely winter blues



British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM released results Friday that showed the scale of the challenge facing airlines during the global health crisis. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published on October 30, 2020