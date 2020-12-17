Amazon launches service that creates made-to-measure T-shirts Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon has launched a clothing customization service that uses consumers’ submitted information to create a made-to-measure T-shirt for them. The Made For You service offers shoppers the chance to find a perfect fit via a virtual body double created by uploading photos and other information, including weight and height, via a mobile app on iPhone and Android.Scan. They can then personalize preferences for the $25 T-shirt, including the type of fabric, color, length, fit, neckline and sleeve… 👓 View full article

