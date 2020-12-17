Robinhood agrees to pay $65 million to settle SEC charges Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood Financial agreed to pay $65 million to settle government charges that it failed to disclose the full details of its dealings with high-speed traders and didn't get the best prices for customers trading on its app, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.



Robinhood and other retail brokerage firms can bring in revenue by routing customers’ orders to high-speed traders and other big investors, which in turn pay for the right to execute many of the trades in hopes of making a profit.



The charges stem from an investigation by the SEC into how Robinhood disclosed its arrangements with high-speed traders. Robinhood, which neither admitted nor denied the SEC's findings under the settlement, could not be immediately reached for comment.



“Between 2015 and late 2018, Robinhood made misleading statements and omissions in customer communications, including in FAQ pages on its website, about its largest revenue source when describing how it made money – namely, payments from trading firms in exchange for Robinhood sending its customer orders to those firms for execution, also known as ‘payment for order flow,’” the SEC statement read.



It's taken only a few years for Robinhood to become one of the country's largest brokers for regular investors, in large part because it lets customers trade stocks without paying any commissions. It says it wants to make “investing for everyone.”



But Robinhood's zero-commission trades came with a catch, regulators said: Its customers got their trades done at worse prices than they would have received if they were at a competing brokerage. For big orders, the difference in price would have been more than enough to make up for the commissions that a competing brokerage would have charged.



