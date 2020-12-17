How Phoenix's Greenwood Brewing kept the doors open amid pandemic
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Megan Greenwood, owner of Greenwood Brewing in Phoenix, shares her story of how she kept the doors open and hired 13 people amid the pandemic. In this final 2020 installment of the Business Journal's "Small Business, Big Mission" series, Greenwood and five other Valley business owners we have been tracking since Covid-19 arrived in March give us an update.
