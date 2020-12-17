We tested 3 styles of Hunter boots in varying weather - here's what you should know about sizing, fit, and how they hold up to rain and snow

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rain and snow arrives with cold air to follow



More rain and snow in the forecast tonight before a warm up returns. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:42 Published 3 days ago Rain and snow's back in the forecast



An Alberta Clipper is heading this way bringing the chance for rain and snow. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the details on the impacts. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago Rain and snow this weekend



Rain and snow this weekend Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:58 Published 5 days ago