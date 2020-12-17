Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennessee health care company’s community Covid-19 response highlighted nationally

bizjournals Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Americans expect U.S. corporations to help the country meet the health and economic challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has created. So far, many have been doing just that, and in unprecedented ways. Even before the pandemic hit, a rising tide of public opinion placed additional importance on how companies behave as corporate citizens. The Covid-19 outbreak only enhanced that sentiment. According to a Harris Poll survey of 1,000 Americans from May, almost nine in 10 Americans agree that this is an…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID VACCINES: Health care workers prepare to be the first in the Bay Area to get the COVID vaccine

COVID VACCINES: Health care workers prepare to be the first in the Bay Area to get the COVID vaccine 01:59

 Health care workers prepare to be the first in the Bay Area to get the COVID vaccine

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot [Video]

Mexico vaccination rollout: Intensive care nurse first to receive shot

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Anne Arundel County Department of Health gives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers [Video]

Anne Arundel County Department of Health gives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Anne Arundel County Department of Health gives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:39Published
University Hospital In Newark Begins Moderna Vaccine Shots [Video]

University Hospital In Newark Begins Moderna Vaccine Shots

More health care workers received the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Americans expect more from corporations amid pandemic: Local health care company’s community response highlighted nationally

 Americans expect U.S. corporations to help the country meet the health and economic challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has created. So far, many have been doing...
bizjournals

Todos Medical to supply Natural Wellness Clinics with COVID-19 testing products in Kentucky

 Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced on Tuesday that it has struck a preferred vendor agreement to supply COVID-19 related testing products and services to...
Proactive Investors