Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Pre-Christmas cliffhanger:' McConnell says Congress will keep working through the weekend to pass a stimulus deal

Business Insider Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
McConnell said it was "highly likely" negotiations could slip into Saturday. A top Republican suggested details around stimulus checks were a hangup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package 01:11

 Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December. The next day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal [Video]

Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Democrats Shred McConnell For Stalling COVID-19 Relief [Video]

Democrats Shred McConnell For Stalling COVID-19 Relief

Senate Democrats are condemning Sen. Mitch McConnell for “sabotaging” COVID-19 stimulus negotiations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published
White House proposes $600 COVID-19 checks, elimination of $300 jobless benefit [Video]

White House proposes $600 COVID-19 checks, elimination of $300 jobless benefit

White House proposes $600 COVID-19 checks, elimination of $300 jobless benefit

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:40Published