Advocate Aurora awarded $66M in pandemic bonuses. What about the other health systems?
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
With Advocate Aurora Health’s announcement of $66 million in Covid-19 pandemic bonuses to its employees, what kind of bonuses are southeastern Wisconsin’s other health care systems awarding employees for the extra strain of working during the pandemic?
With Advocate Aurora Health’s announcement of $66 million in Covid-19 pandemic bonuses to its employees, what kind of bonuses are southeastern Wisconsin’s other health care systems awarding employees for the extra strain of working during the pandemic?
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources