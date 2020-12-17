Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Advocate Aurora awarded $66M in pandemic bonuses. What about the other health systems?

bizjournals Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
With Advocate Aurora Health’s announcement of $66 million in Covid-19 pandemic bonuses to its employees, what kind of bonuses are southeastern Wisconsin’s other health care systems awarding employees for the extra strain of working during the pandemic?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch [Video]

Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch

Christmas celebrations in full swing across several cities in India. Churches were decorated to celebrate the festival. People were seen celebrating the Christian festival. People are celebrating..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
2020 in business: A year like no other [Video]

2020 in business: A year like no other

In 2020, the pandemic altered how Americans lived, worked and shopped. Historic job loss prompted unprecedented stimulus. A few companies thrived, and some may never recover. CNN’s Christine Romans..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:06Published
Cardona: Time to forge opportunity out of crisis [Video]

Cardona: Time to forge opportunity out of crisis

Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden’s education secretary nominee, addresses the effects the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the nation’s education systems.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:17Published