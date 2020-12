CIMBT targets 5% retail loan growth Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT) aims to expand retail loan growth by 5% next year, with a focus on mortgage and used-car loan expansions in the second half on expectations of an economic recovery. 👓 View full article

