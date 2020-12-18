Global  
 

FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

RTTNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 01:55

 A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

