FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S.
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.