S&P/ASX 200 slides as COVID-19 cases rise in Sydney's Northern Beaches Friday, 18 December 2020

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) fell 0.80% to 6702.5 points by 1.50 pm as New South Wales identified 10 new cases of COVID-19 linked with the outbreak in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The Northern Beaches cluster has now grown to 28 new cases in the past 48 hours. Locally, most sectors are in decline with financials, industrials and energy falling the most even after US markets hit record highs overnight. Among the major weights on the market have been the big four banks with National Bank (ASX:NAB) declining the most with a 1.72% fall. Northern Beaches cluster As cases spread across the northern beaches, NSW Health requested residents to work from home and remain at home as much as possible. Public spaces including libraries, aquatic centres, gyms, art galleries and creative spaces will close until Monday. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to stay at home and expects numbers to grow over the coming days. She added: “People should be not leaving their home unless absolutely necessary. “Wear a mask, especially if going grocery shopping and stay away from non-essential activities.” Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN) (+9.76%), Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) (+8.33%), Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) (+8.00%), Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:AND) (+12.00%), Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) (+16.67%), Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) (+11.11%) and Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (+10.00%). Proactive news headlines: Titanium Sands remains focused on recommencing drilling and moving Mannar Island Heavy Mineral Sands project to next phase Titanium Sands Ltd (ASX:TSL) remains focused on recommencing its drilling program to finalise the release of numbers contained in the scoping study and moving Mannar Island Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Sri Lanka into its next phase. Brookside Energy's low-risk business model in prolific Anadarko Basin sets solid foundation for 2021 Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) managing director David Prentice is confident the company’s resilient business model of acquiring acreage and oil & gas producing properties in the prolific Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, USA, has set the foundation for a strong 2021. Alkane Resources confirms large-scale Boda potential with reorientated drilling returning broad high-grade gold and copper zones Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) has confirmed the large-scale potential of Boda discovery within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project in central New South Wales after reorientated drilling returned broad zones of high-grade gold and copper. Nelson Resources begins maiden diamond drilling at Woodline Gold Project Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) has started a maiden diamond drilling program at Grindall prospect within its 100%-owned Woodline Gold Project in the Fraser Range, Western Australia. Salt Lake Potash opens A$5 million share purchase plan as part of A$57 million capital raise Salt Lake Potash Ltd’s (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTCMKTS:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) A$5 million share purchase plan, which forms part of its equity financing to raise up to A$57 million, has opened today. White Rock Minerals on-track for aggressive Last Chance follow-up gold drilling campaign in 2021 White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is encouraged by results at Last Chance gold target in Alaska, including a peak gold assay of 1.2 metres at 24.8 g/t from Sidewinder West, and will undertake an aggressive follow-up drill campaign in 2021. DomaCom partners with Crescent Group to deliver Shariah-compliant financing solution DomaCom Ltd (ASX:DCL) has entered into an exclusive Heads of Agreement with leading Australian Islamic financial group Crescent Group to deliver a pioneering Islamic home finance product. Twenty Seven Co given all-clear to begin extensive Mt Dimer Gold Project maiden drill program next quarter Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC)(FRA:U9V) has secured regulatory approval for extensive reverse circulation (RC), diamond and auger drilling at the highly prospective Mt Dimer Mining Lease in WA’s Goldfields. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals proceeding with IND submission for Zilosul® for osteoarthritis after positive FDA Type C meeting feedback Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has received positive feedback from the Type-C meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Zilosul® for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Auroch Minerals moving quickly to exploration with Nepean Nickel Project acquisition completed Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU)(FRA:T59) has completed its acquisition of 80% of the shares in Eastern Coolgardie Goldfields Pty Ltd (ECG), the company which holds the high-grade Nepean Nickel Project. Perseus Mining pours first gold at Yaouré five weeks ahead of schedule and under budget Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) (TSE:PRU) (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) hit an important milestone with the first pour of gold at its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, nearly five weeks ahead of schedule, in line with its ‘stretch target’ of December 2020. 👓 View full article

