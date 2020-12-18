Global  
 

Bunnings slammed in parody ad for selling Roundup weed killer banned abroad

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Bunnings slammed in parody ad for selling Roundup weed killer banned abroadRetail giant Bunnings has been singled out for selling herbicides that have been subject of a number of global bans and lawsuits. Activist group SumofUs has released a parody Bunnings ad that calls out the firm for selling Roundup...
