Elixinol Global directors participate in $12.3 million share purchase plan Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Elixinol Global Ltd (ASX:EXL) chair Helen Wiseman and executive director and group CEO Oliver Horn have participated in the company's recent share purchase plan (SPP). Wiseman acquired 88,236 shares in the company for a consideration of 1.7 cents per share, taking her total holding to 168,132 shares. Horn has also participated by way of Wellness Super Pty Ltd – of which he is a director and shareholder, as well as a beneficiary of the Wellness Superannuation Fund. He purchased 176,471 at the same price as Wiseman, to bring his total shares in the company to 266,471. Share purchase plan On Wednesday the company significantly increased the size of its share purchase plan from the initial $2 million target to around $12.3 million to accommodate strong shareholder demand after it was significantly oversubscribed. The company received applications totalling around $27.2 million for the SPP, which closed on December 11, 2020. Funds raised from the SPP, together with the $8.2 million from the recent placement, will be used to execute the company's strategy and pursue new growth opportunities. Scale back of applications Under the SPP, each eligible shareholder was entitled to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares at the issue price of 1.7 cents per SPP share, subject to scale back. Elixinol has conducted a scale-back of applications, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the SPP booklet. The scale-back is on a pro-rata basis, having regard to the relative shareholding of eligible shareholders as at the record date. In addition: If an applicant applied for a value of Elixinol Global shares less than their pro-rata amount, then they receive the value of Elixinol Global shares that they applied for; All applicants will be allotted a minimum of $1,500 of new SPP shares. Therefore, all applicants who applied for $1,500 in application monies will be allotted their full application; and If the scale back produces a fractional number, one extra SPP share will be allocated. The company believes the scaling methodology applied allows for the most equitable allocation, taking into consideration shareholder holdings as at the record date. Excess funds as a result of applying the scale back will be refunded to applicants without interest.

