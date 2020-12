Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame Recalled For Listeria Concerns Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Tesoros Trading Co. is recalling certain codes of frozen "Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame" citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall involves products that comes in a 16 ounce plastic package and is stamped on the back bottom portion of the package with lots 22LA102 M/ 22LA102 N/ 22LA102 P. 👓 View full article

