The Next Chapter: Reveling in their joy
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Drilling me and I mean drilling me with questions about sliding down the fireplace. How does that happen when we don’t have a chimney? Are there different Santa’s in different countries? Is that how all the kids get presents? How does he possibly carry all those gifts? And can reindeers really fly? Do they really pull him from rooftop to rooftop all night long? We are in questioning mode this year. Maybe other kids at school have prompted the questions. Maybe it is simply his age. Maybe it’s…
Drilling me and I mean drilling me with questions about sliding down the fireplace. How does that happen when we don’t have a chimney? Are there different Santa’s in different countries? Is that how all the kids get presents? How does he possibly carry all those gifts? And can reindeers really fly? Do they really pull him from rooftop to rooftop all night long? We are in questioning mode this year. Maybe other kids at school have prompted the questions. Maybe it is simply his age. Maybe it’s…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources