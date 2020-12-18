Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Next Chapter: Reveling in their joy

bizjournals Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Drilling me and I mean drilling me with questions about sliding down the fireplace. How does that happen when we don’t have a chimney? Are there different Santa’s in different countries? Is that how all the kids get presents? How does he possibly carry all those gifts? And can reindeers really fly? Do they really pull him from rooftop to rooftop all night long? We are in questioning mode this year. Maybe other kids at school have prompted the questions. Maybe it is simply his age. Maybe it’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, . called the authorization "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
How volumetric video brings a new dimension to filmmaking | Diego Prilusky [Video]

How volumetric video brings a new dimension to filmmaking | Diego Prilusky

In this talk and tech demo, filmmaker Diego Prilusky introduces the next chapter in moviemaking: volumetric video, a 360-degree experience powered by hundreds of cameras that capture light and motion..

Credit: TED     Duration: 11:43Published
RWBY S08E06 Midnight [Video]

RWBY S08E06 Midnight

RWBY S08E06 Midnight - Next on season 8 episode 6 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's time on Rooster Teeth RWBY Volume 8 Chapter 6 Midnight About RWBY: 4 Teenage girls form Team RWBY and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:42Published