Sports Authority issues bonds for Nashville SC’s stadium
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Christmas came a little early for Nashville SC. The Metro Sports Authority officially issued $225 million in bonds on Thursday for Nashville SC’s forthcoming soccer-specific stadium to fulfil the city’s 2017 agreement to fund a portion of the facility. “We are creating a space and an experience you will only be able to find in Nashville,” Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “Imagine a 30-thousand-seat stadium, sitting across from a historic speedway and adjacent to a fair park…
