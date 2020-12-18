Global  
 

Sports Authority issues bonds for Nashville SC’s stadium

bizjournals Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Christmas came a little early for Nashville SC. The Metro Sports Authority officially issued $225 million in bonds on Thursday for Nashville SC’s forthcoming soccer-specific stadium to fulfil the city’s 2017 agreement to fund a portion of the facility. “We are creating a space and an experience you will only be able to find in Nashville,” Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “Imagine a 30-thousand-seat stadium, sitting across from a historic speedway and adjacent to a fair park…
